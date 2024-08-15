Kate Middleton thinks Meghan Markle is becoming irrelevant?

Kate Middleton has reportedly been realigning her priorities following her face-to-face with cancer and experts suggest she no longer cares to hear anything related to the Sussexes.

This comment has been shared by royal commentator and former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond.

She touched on everything during one of her most recent interviews with OK magazine.

During that time the expert explained that, “I’m sure cancer has made Catherine take a look at her life and her priorities.”

And “I think those priorities are firmly with her family, her husband, and her children.”

So “As far as William and Catherine are concerned, Harry and Meghan are irrelevant to them, their family, and to the future of their lives,” the expert also went as far as to note before signing off.

For those unversed, this finding has come after numerous reports circulated that claimed the Sussexes are being kept in the dark about Kate and the King.

It was also exacerbatedafter King Charles Balmoral snub came to light, leading many experts to suspect this is a ‘final door closing’ moment for the Duke’s family, for whom he is still fighting a security battle.