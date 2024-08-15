Charlie Cox admits losing hopes for 'Daredevil' return

Daredevil was long canceled, and Charlie Cox admitted he had lost all hope for its return. But everything changed in the last few years.



In a chat with People, the Marvel star opened up about how a call from studio chief Kevin Feige in 2020 caught him in shock when he told him the show was rebooting.

"We have a joke," the 41-year-old shared. "I think that we stopped shooting the original show at the end of 2016, beginning of 2018 and found out it was canceled somewhere in that period."

"And then it wasn't until midway through 2020 that we got a phone call from [President of Marvel Studios] Kevin [Feige] saying that they were interested in bringing the characters back."

"I completely let go," he recalled. "I'd moved on and occasionally Vincent and I would chat and he would say things like 'Oh, they're going to call.“

“I think they're going to us, but they're going to call us.' And I would get off the phone and be like, 'The guy's delusional! He's got to let it go. It's going to be 10 years and he's still going. It's over. It's definitely over.'"

Daredevil: Born Again is set to release on Disney+ in March 2025.