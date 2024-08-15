Travis Kelce knows how to melt Taylor Swift's heart

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been inseparable since their relationship became public as the NFL star seemingly does not leave any moment to show his affection toward her.



One such instance was the lavishing of gifts and surprises, which, in a cute way, melted the Grammy winner's heart.

"Travis sends Taylor flowers and loves to shower her with surprise gifts and tokens of gratitude," the tipster tattled. "Their connection is unlike anything that they've ever experienced before."

Explaining their unbelievable romance, the insider told ET that the pair, despite if they were away for professional reasons, kept "prioritizing" each other.

"Taylor and Travis always prioritize each other even when they are physically apart. They are still in constant communication texting and FaceTiming each other."

The Carolina hitmaker is on her European leg of Eras Tour and, the 34-year-old was preparing for the upcoming NFL season.

This distance, however; did not affect their relationship as the duo is "very affectionate with each other even when they're apart."