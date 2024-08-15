 
Katie Price flaunts '18-carot gold-plated' jewelry amid bankruptcy hearing

Katie Price revealed she is 'obsessed' with a new set of jewelry

August 15, 2024

Katie Price is "obsessed" with her new jewelry despite ongoing financial troubles.

On Instagram Story, Katie recently flaunted a set of "18-carot gold-plated" bracelets, as quoted by Mirror.

Katie Price revealed she is 'obsessed' with a new set of jewelry

In the video clip, the model claimed the jewelry was gifted as she wrote in the caption, "Absolutely obsessed with @eza.style Jewellery Thankyou for gifting me a selection"

This comes shortly after Katie's arrest at Heathrow Airport, where she was taken into custody following a warrant issued by a High Court judge.

Katie had just returned from Turkey after undergoing a facelift when the arrest occurred.

She also appeared in the court the next day for a bankruptcy hearing.

During her appearance in the court, Katie opened up about her financial struggles addressing bankruptcy report.

According to the outlet, Katie appeared remotely from the Royal Courts of Justice, where the model revealed that she was quoted £50,000 upfront for legal representation, a cost she cannot afford.

"Obviously I pay 40% of what I earn during bankruptcy and they want me to pay tax and VAT—it doesn’t leave me with money to pay £50,000 upfront for legal representation. I’m finding it difficult. I can’t get legal aid as I earn—I don’t know what to do," she told the judge.

