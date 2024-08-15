David Beckham loses to son Romeo in THIS sport: 'sorry guys'

David Beckham faced off his son Romeo in a friendly game.

Romeo, who plays for Brentwood FC, took to Instagram sharing his win from his dad, who is the football icon in the game of padel.

Sharing a photo of a laughing David in the background, Romeo celebrated his achievement.

Romeo cheekily displayed an "L" on his forehead, calling him loser of the match.

"Don’t think there’s a better feeling than beating your dad," he wrote in the caption.

The match, held under the sunny skies, also featured Argentinian tennis star Diego Schwartzman.

Schwartzman joined the Beckhams for an intense game of padel, a sport similar to tennis but played on smaller, enclosed courts.

David also humorously responded to Romeo's picture.

The Inter Miami owner reposted Romeo's story and wrote, "Had to let you win one game at least."

David also shared another photo of the trio, including shirtless Schwartzman.

In the caption he playfully claimed, "Dad WON sorry guys England Win," to which Schwartzman replied, "Revenge coming soon."

