Kim Kardashian puts career first as kids play cupid

For Kim Kardashian, career is her top priority and to prove this she revealed a step she took that would cement her reputation as a 'career-oriented' person, especially at a time when her children are finding a date for her.



Sharing the incident in one of The Kardashian episodes, the fashion mogul revealed she once called it quits with an ex who she did not name because he was coming in between her plans.

"When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, 'You're getting in my way and I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you're not going to tell me to change my schedule.'"

Disclosing the incident, Kim said, "I feel like that's how I would get in relationships. Like when [beep] would tell me, 'You work so much, why don't you just take a week off? ' I'm like, 'Get out of here! That was the beginning of the end."

However, the mother-of-four revealed her children have been busy finding a match for her.

“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up. Like, they’re ready now and I’m not. They’re so particular. Like they come home, they make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player," she said on the Jimmy Fallon show.

In the meantime, her sharp business acumen has propelled her career and wealth making her a billionaire.

Recently, she inked a deal with Disney's 20th Television to produce scripted content. "I'm incredibly interested in telling stories that are personal, complicated, relevant, from my own experiences and those familiar to me," Kim reacted on the new partnership.