Halle Berry reflects on menopause journey: 'Be fearless'

August 16, 2024

Halle Berry shared her personal experience with menopause.

The actress recently surprised fans with her appearance on Good Morning America in New York City.

During her appearance, Berry shared her personal experience with menopause, saying, "this is my favorite subject. But what got me there was realizing that I was in perimenopause, and had no idea."

Berry revealed that she was 54 years old when she entered perimenopause and faced challenges due to a lack of awareness and proper diagnosis.

"No doctor that I had dared to talk to me about it. It was as if this never happened to me," she said.

Berry described menopause as "a normal stage of life" saying, "It's what we're going through. It's not a disease, don't make it a negative. Let's talk about it, and let's figure out what we can do."

She emphasized, "I want 35-year-olds to start thinking about, 'Oh, that's coming,' and I want them to start understanding through great doctors and great books that are on the market now what they can do to sort of to ease into this time of life in the best possible way. And don't be afraid of it, be fearless about it."

