Miranda Lambert follows in husband's footsteps: Source

Miranda Lambert tied the knot with husband Brendan McLoughlin in 2019

August 15, 2024

Photo: Miranda Lambert follows in husband's footsteps: Source

Miranda Lambert is reportedly making good use of her flirting skills to give husband Brendan McLoughlin a taste of his own medicine.

According to a Life & Style source, Miranda Lambert “can be a huge flirt,” and is now flaunting her flirtatious side boldly after Brendan’s controversial video stormed the internet.

“She has a lot of people showing her attention, all the guys in the band, the roadies, even her restaurant clientele love her, and she’s giving it back a little bit,” the tipster tattled.

They went on to claim, “Now, she’s gushing over hot guys, telling them how great their abs look, being touchy feely.”

Nonetheless, they assured the fans that she does not plan on parting ways with her husband and wants to move past the video scandal.

“She’s not looking to cheat but showing a more flirtatious side to her nature,” the source continued.

Spilling the beans on the former New York policeman’s reaction to this shocking revenge of Miranda, the source claimed, “Brendan doesn’t like it but only has himself to blame,” and concluded, “When all is said and done, she doesn’t want to break up with him, but she’s put him on notice he can’t do it again if he wants to stick around.”

