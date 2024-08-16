Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce go the extra mile to make romance work: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly fully committed to their relationship.

As per an insider close to the celebrity couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make time for each other even when “they’re on different time zones.”

Speaking of the NFL player, the source claimed, “But Travis is fitting his schedule around hers by going to bed super early after training camp and filming [his ‘New Heights’ podcast].”

“He does go out partying occasionally, but for the most part, he’s being way more chill and looking forward to these date nights with Taylor as the highlights of his week,” the insider continued.

As for the Eras Tour hitmaker, “she’s up super late at night” just to meet her beau virtually, revealed the source.

“And he’s so dead tired when he gets home, that it actually works out,” the sourced noted and concluded by disclosing, “They set up the Zoom and snuggle into bed to talk and catch up on everything that happened in their day. They’ll eat dinner together on the video call and treat it like a date.”