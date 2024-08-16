Matthew Perry was ‘constantly' injected with drugs by assistant on death day

Matthew Perry’s assistant has pleaded guilty of injecting the actor with drugs on the day of his death.



The actor, who passed away last year in his bathtub, died due to a drug overdose, claims medical reports.

The Department of Justice now announces that Perry’s his assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, was one of five defendants charged with offenses related to Perry's death. The decision was formed on August 15.

Iwasama reportedly injected the actor with ketamine leading to his death, per the DoJ.

It is added that Perry was given ketamine "without medical training.”

Perry, 54, died on Oct. 28 from an accidental drug overdose. An autopsy concluded the actor died as a result of acute effects of ketamine.