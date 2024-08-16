 
Geo News

Matthew Perry was ‘constantly' injected with drugs by assistant on death day

Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023 due to drug overdose

By
Web Desk
|

August 16, 2024

Matthew Perry’s assistant has pleaded guilty of injecting the actor with drugs on the day of his death.

The actor, who passed away last year in his bathtub, died due to a drug overdose, claims medical reports.

The Department of Justice now announces that Perry’s his assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, was one of five defendants charged with offenses related to Perry's death. The decision was formed on August 15.

Iwasama reportedly injected the actor with ketamine leading to his death, per the DoJ.

It is added that Perry was given ketamine "without medical training.”

Perry, 54, died on Oct. 28 from an accidental drug overdose. An autopsy concluded the actor died as a result of acute effects of ketamine.

Halle Berry reflects on menopause journey: 'Be fearless'
Halle Berry reflects on menopause journey: 'Be fearless'
Miranda Lambert follows in husband's footsteps: Source
Miranda Lambert follows in husband's footsteps: Source
Katy Perry's team defends 'Lifetimes' music video amid controversy
Katy Perry's team defends 'Lifetimes' music video amid controversy
Kylie Kelce opens up about building confidence as a mom
Kylie Kelce opens up about building confidence as a mom
Ben Affleck celebrates birthday as divorce looms
Ben Affleck celebrates birthday as divorce looms
'Love Is Blind' stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux welcome first child
'Love Is Blind' stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux welcome first child
Marius Borg Hoiby leaves Norwegian Royals in shock with assault confession
Marius Borg Hoiby leaves Norwegian Royals in shock with assault confession
Kim Kardashian returns to her old 'wild' self after heartbreak: Report
Kim Kardashian returns to her old 'wild' self after heartbreak: Report