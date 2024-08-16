Why Meghan Markle ‘deserves' Columbia trip, country VP reveals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s real reason to go to Columbia has been revealed.



Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were welcomed to Colombia by Vice President Francia Márquez this morning, were done so after their Netflix docuseries titled ‘Harry & Meghan.’

In a speech ahead of their arrival , Marquez said: "I learned their story through Netflix and I was moved by it.

"Meghan is a woman who deserves to come to the country and tell her story.

She then went to talk about Meghan’s roots, noting: "Last year we held a meeting on July 25, the day of Afro-descendant women.

"We wanted to invite Meghan, an Afro-descendant woman, to that meeting so she could share her experiences.

"We sent her a letter inviting her, and she replied saying that she couldn't come, but that she really wanted to get to know the country.

The politician continued: "Since then, we have been working for a year for this visit."

She said: "I think that Prince Harry being here today after that dream of his mum’s of visiting this country is an opportunity to show the best of our nation, to show who Colombians are.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.