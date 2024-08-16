Prince Harry skips family funeral for ‘cocaine-fuelled' spot with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are branded ultimate hypocrites as they miss important family attendance for a trip to Columbia.



The Duke of Sussex, who was a no-show at his uncle’s funeral in the UK, had arrived in Bogotá despite its dangerous landscape.

GB News's Patrick Christys fumes: "Prince Harry is missing his own uncle's funeral in the UK because of security concerns. Instead, he's taking his wife to the cocaine-fuelled, gang-warfare, murdering hotspot of Colombia."

GB News presenter Emma Webb then added: "You don't say. Maybe Harry should be paying the reparations in Colombia for all of the cocaine that he's used over the years."

Businessman Adam Brook continued: "He [Harry] is as hypocritical as they come and she [Meghan] is one massive diva."

This comes as Labour minister Bill Rammell exclaimed: "As a minister, I went to Colombia three times, and I only went with protection officers because it's the most dangerous country in the world. And to compare safety in the UK to Colombia is just hogwash."