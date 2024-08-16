Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars tease 'timeless ballad' with new duet

Lady Gaga just announced an exciting collaboration.

The Born This Way crooner has decided to team up with none other than, Bruno Mars for an upcoming song.

Gaga and the Uptown Funk hit-maker confirmed their musical endeavor after they teased via their social media platforms that their track titled, Die With A Smile would be released on Friday, August 16, 2024.

Taking to her official X, formerly known as Twitter, the A Star Is Born actress uploaded a poster featuring the two musicians side by side in the cover art of the song.

“WHILE YOU WAIT TILL LG7…“DIE WITH A SMILE” a duet with @brunomars,” Lady Gaga, who is also starring alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, captioned her tweet.

Meanwhile explaining the track and the duet behind it, the official site states, “Debut collaboration between Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars as they deliver a timeless ballad.”

“‘Die With A Smile’ represents the first new music from either artist since 2021 & 2022 respectively. Between them they have sold a staggering 300M records worldwide, with a combined 13 singles that have reached #1 on Billboard Hot 100,” they further noted.