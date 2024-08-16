Ryan Reynolds finds healing through fatherhood after complex relationship with late father

Ryan Reynolds reflected on his fractured relationship with his late father and revealed that he is now in a more peaceful place.



The Deadpool and Wolverine actor told the People magazine exclusively, “I think most men and boys have a slightly complicated relationship with their father, but I also think that the healing for me or the closure around my dad actually really comes more through my relationship with my own kids.”

“My dad had incredible integrity. He did not lie. He had this compulsion and moral and ethical compass that was I think very impressive,” Reynolds said of his father who was a retired police officer.”

He went on to say, “[It] always pushed him to do the right thing at the right time, even though he made a massive amount of mistakes, was not a great communicator, blew it, all kinds of stuff."



Renolds revealed how the gaps left by his father he fills through his relationship with his kids, he noted, “It's funny that our parents are meant to have this kind of infallibility. So I do feel like part of that process and journey for me is with my own kids...I get to fill in those little gaps that maybe hurt me with respect to my own father.”

While reflecting on his parenting as a father he said, “I get to show up. And even though I may have an instinct when my kid is acting out or telling me I'm the worst — my father's instinct would be to shut that kid off. My dad would retreat into the power of silence, and that is not the way to acknowledge your kid.”

“To be able to get down on their level and just tell them that I believe them and that I'm here for them,” he added.