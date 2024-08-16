'Emily in Paris' actor Paul Forman gushes over girlfriend Ashley Park

Paul Forman gushed over his girlfriend and costar Asley Park.



During the premiere of Emily in Paris season 4, the 30-year-old actor told People Magazine that ‘It means the world’ to him to get to experience working with the love of his life.

Forman revealed that he "felt" a sense of unwavering "support and friendship" from Park "from the very beginning."

"The relationship part happened after filming, but I felt that [support] from the very beginning with her," Forman said.

He went on to say, "She's so generous, so supportive. As a fellow castmate, I'm so lucky to be working with her – our relationship aside."



Forman, who played the role of Park’s on-screen love interest, Nicolas de Leon, said, "I feel like the luckiest man in the world."

While teasing upon his and Park’s characters' chemistry in the fouth season of the Netflix series, he noted, “I think the theme for Nick this year is overcoming obstacles, hurdles in the company's way, trying to balance everything... So I think that will be reflected in the relationship."