Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘code names' in UK security spilt

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had special nicknames for security reasons back when they were still working Royals.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given monikers based on their title initials.

Express reveals as per British Travel Heritage: “Meghan and Harry were also assigned nicknames. Meghan was referred to as 'Davina Scott', while Harry was known as 'David Stevens'.

Speaking about Prince William and Kate Middleton, the outlet added: “During their time as working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were known to their security team as 'Daphne Clark' and 'Danny Collins', with the initials 'DC' representing the Duke or Duchess of Cambridge.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.