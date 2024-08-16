Kylie Jenner celebrates birthday with Timothee Chalamet in Bahamas: Source

 
August 16, 2024

Kylie Jenner marked her birthday with a lavish getaway to the Bahamas and joined by her beau.

The Kylie Cosmetic founder turned 27 on August 10 and a source reported to People magazine that her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet was also present during her birthday celebrations

The insider revealed that Chalamet was among the "small group of close friends" for her "birthday bash in the Bahamas."

The source went on to say, "It was a nice break for her. She's incredibly happy with him. She's never been in love like this before.”

"He's great for her,” the tipster tattled.

"Her family loves him," the source further said, adding. "He's so discreet and always has her back. He's very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves."

"They are very serious," the insider noted.

Additionally, Kylie also posted snaps from the birthday bash to her official Instagram account a few days after her birthday.

She captioned the post, “best birthday ever ??”

One of the photos in the carousel also featured a decorated dining table on a ship surrounded by water.

