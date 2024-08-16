 
Kaley Cuoco ‘thrilled' after engagement to Tom Pelphery: Source

The actress confirmed her relationship with Tom Pelphery in May 2022

August 16, 2024

Kaley Cuoco is over the moon after her engagement with beau Tom Pelphrey as she is planning upcoming nuptials.

In a recent report by People magazine, a tipster tattled that the 38-year-old actress’ life "has been a whirlwind of happiness" since she announced her engagement.

"She's super happy with Tom," the insider said of Cuoco, who shares a one-year-old daughter Matilda Carmine with the Ozrak alum.

The source continued, "Her daughter is such a light. Kaley loves being a mom. For years, her main focus was work. To now focus on her family instead, makes her thrive. Getting married hasn't been a priority until now."

"Kaley's thrilled to be engaged. You know she'll plan the most gorgeous wedding. And it will be even more special now when her daughter can be part of it," the insider added.

This news came a day after the Big Band Theory star announced her engagement on her social media account.

It is pertinent to mention that Cuoco made her relationship public with Pelphrey in May 2022.

