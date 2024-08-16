 
Meghan Markle turning petty in her fight against the Palace

‘Snooze fest’ Meghan Markle setting her sights on the UK after lackluster US debut

Web Desk
August 16, 2024

Meghan Markle’s bid to attack the Palace now that the US has grown weary of her ‘snooze fest’ has just been exposed by experts.

A report about everything has been shared by the chair of Reputation Management Consultants, Eric Schiffer.

His comments have been shared with Newsweek and detail how badly timed the ‘Insight Session’ for children effected by the digital world was.

He began by noting that, “No one's going to care in the United States,” about the Sussexes anymore.

Because even their most recent Parents Network initiative “is a snooze fest in the United States, and frankly it looks like a continued piece of evidence in the kind of whiny activities that the two do,” he also went as far as to claim.

Before concluding the expert also pointed out the couple’s possible intentions and reasoning before admitting, “They're doing this because they have felt picked on themselves; they just can't let it go," 

