Kate Middleton compared to King Charles amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton’s inner core of steel has just heard many praises from experts.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier issued these compliments towards the princess during his interview with The Sun.

In that conversation he hailed her “steel core” and said, “I think Kate has got a sort of inner core of steel.”

“She’s quite a sort of steely character, and I think she’s a bit reminds me a little bit of late, Prince Philip,” he also admitted.

Mainly because “I think she’s got a sort of inner strength, and she’s very much pulled on those reserves, and I think that of the two, she’s probably the stronger character, even though she’s the one who’s got the illness.”

During his interview with the outlet Mr Dampier also went as far as to raise the People’s Princess higher than her husband and father-in-law, and said, “In many ways, she will be the stronger of the two [with Prince William] in getting through it, and mainly, of course, she wants to be strong for her children.”

He also hypothesized that all of this is probably to show her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis “she’s going to be ok.”