 
Geo News

Kate Middleton compared to King Charles amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton has just been compared to her father-in-law fighting a similar battle against cancer

By
Web Desk
|

August 16, 2024

Kate Middleton compared to King Charles amid cancer battle
Kate Middleton compared to King Charles amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton’s inner core of steel has just heard many praises from experts.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier issued these compliments towards the princess during his interview with The Sun.

In that conversation he hailed her “steel core” and said, “I think Kate has got a sort of inner core of steel.”

“She’s quite a sort of steely character, and I think she’s a bit reminds me a little bit of late, Prince Philip,” he also admitted.

Mainly because “I think she’s got a sort of inner strength, and she’s very much pulled on those reserves, and I think that of the two, she’s probably the stronger character, even though she’s the one who’s got the illness.”

During his interview with the outlet Mr Dampier also went as far as to raise the People’s Princess higher than her husband and father-in-law, and said, “In many ways, she will be the stronger of the two [with Prince William] in getting through it, and mainly, of course, she wants to be strong for her children.”

He also hypothesized that all of this is probably to show her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis “she’s going to be ok.”

Marvel hits back at ‘X-Men '97' creator Beau DeMayo's recent claims
Marvel hits back at ‘X-Men '97' creator Beau DeMayo's recent claims
Mehwish Hayat announces major sneak peek into 'Emily In Paris'
Mehwish Hayat announces major sneak peek into 'Emily In Paris'
Jack Russell, frontman of Great White band, passes away at 63
Jack Russell, frontman of Great White band, passes away at 63
Meghan Markle pulls in a surprising ally amid ongoing ‘ridiculous' bashing
Meghan Markle pulls in a surprising ally amid ongoing ‘ridiculous' bashing
Mathew Perry's assistant's central role in his death revealed
Mathew Perry's assistant's central role in his death revealed
Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis spotted filming for their upcoming sequel
Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis spotted filming for their upcoming sequel
Usher cancels additional 'Past Present Future' tour dates after neck injury
Usher cancels additional 'Past Present Future' tour dates after neck injury
Prince Harry finally reacts to rumours of rift with Meghan Markle video
Prince Harry finally reacts to rumours of rift with Meghan Markle