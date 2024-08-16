 
Meghan Markle pulls in a surprising ally amid ongoing 'ridiculous' bashing

The spree of ridicule Meghan Markle has been facing because of her father once more has just been bashed

August 16, 2024

Meghan Markle pulls in a surprising ally amid ongoing ‘ridiculous' bashing

News of Meghan Markle’s father getting a GoFundMe for his birthday celebrations have just led to some candid admissions by an expert.

For those unversed the one that set this up is Lady Collin Campbell, a British socialite known for her candor towards the Duchess of Sussex.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond reflected on the entire situation and branded it “a ridiculous idea” right off the bat.

During her interview with OK magazine Ms Bond was quoted saying, “I think it’s rather a ridiculous idea to set up a fund for Thomas Markle.”

Because “I’m sorry that his daughter doesn’t want him in her life and I think it’s quite cruel of Meghan. However, he has another daughter and a son who surely can perfectly well look after their father.”

“There are an awful of people in the world who need money far more than Mr. Markle. So I think it’s really a mischief-making exercise to make Meghan look bad.”

She also went on to add, “Meghan appears to have comprehensively broken all links with her American family, apart from her mother and maybe a cousin.”

“I think it’s a great shame and it’s incredibly sad for Thomas not to know his son-in-law or his grandchildren. But families are complicated and feelings run deep.”

“Both Samantha and Thomas Junior have said some outrageous things about Meghan, and Samantha is still looking for her day in court. It’s all incredibly sad.”

