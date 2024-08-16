 
Bruno Mars' fans react furiously after tech issue halts concert

August 16, 2024

Bruno Mars' fans were left furious after finding themselves locked out of Los Angeles' $2billion Intuit Dome arena because of a ticket scanner debacle. 

According to Daily Mail, Bruno's concert marked the official opening of the brand new indoor arena in Inglewood, California, which has been self-financed by Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

However, there occurred a technical issue with the Intuit Dome's ticket system and brought the entry to standstill. 

As per the video obtained by the publication, thousands of concerned concertgoers were packed tightly outside the 18,000-seat arena.

Furthermore, many ticket holders claimed that they were having "issues while transferring their tickets from Ticketmaster to the Intuit app," which is required for entry and after 40 minutes. Employees were eventually able to get the scanners back online and then the process of ticketing resumed.

Due to this issue, it delayed the concert by nearly an hour as the Talking to the Moon singer ended up taking the stage at around 9:40 pm instead of the scheduled 9:00 pm start time.

Meanwhile, the employees were able to get the system back online but concertgoers faced another disruption when Mars was forced to pause the show due to a medical emergency.

In regards to this, Treasure hit maker could be seen performing with his band before noticing a fan in distress in the crowd and the frustrated singer flagged the security to take immediate action. 

It is pertinent to mention that Bruno will play a second show at the impressive new LA arena on Friday, August 16.

