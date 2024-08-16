 
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's secret to happy relationship revealed

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share a daughter called Daisy Dove

August 16, 2024

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's secret to happy relationship revealed

Katy Perry and Orland Bloom’s relationship is reportedly working because of their intimacy.

According to an insider close to the couple, “This [relationship] works because of the physical connection between Katy and Orlando,” per Life & Style.

The source went on to add, “And it’s the big thing they have in common in addition to being parents together.”

They also addressed the difference in their personalities and shared, “Otherwise they’re radically different people with Katy being the ambitious, hard-charging, type-A personality and Orlando being extremely laid back, almost to a fault.”

“And that’s why it manages to work between him and Katy. The electricity between them is still there, still humming even with the challenges Katy has been facing as she tries to reignite her recording career,” the source claimed.

“The great thing about Orlando is that he doesn’t meddle in Katy’s world at all and is very happy with letting her call the shots and take the big risks that made her famous in the first place,” the insider continued.

Wrapping up the chat, the source said of Orlando that “he’s perfectly happy being the shoulder she can cry on when things don’t go her way.”

