Eugene, Dan Levy set to take the stage of 2024 Emmy Awards as hosts

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy are all set to take the stage of the 2024 Emmy Award as hosts next month.

On Friday, the Television Academy announced that the Levys would host the 76th award ceremony, which will take place at the Peacock Theater at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 15.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” Eugene and Dan said in a statement on August 16.

“We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all,” they added.

In announcing the hosts, the president of Disney Television Group, Craig Erwich, said in a statement that “Eugene’s and Dan’s comedic intuition and uncanny ability to capture the hearts of viewers will make for a memorable Emmys telecast honoring this year’s best and brightest.”

Additionally, the actors, who co-starred in the Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt’s Creek, will be the first father-son duo ever to host the award ceremony.