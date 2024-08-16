Photo: Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost share an incredible life: Report

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are reportedly thriving in their married life as well as professional one.



An insider privy to Life & Style recently spilled the beans on the couple’s summer plans and shared, “Colin and Scarlett’s marriage has been defined, for good and bad, by how busy each of them are with work, and this summer is no exception.”

“They always take on almost more than they can handle, and around their friends, they are all about cheering each other on and making sure they play as hard as they work,” the source continued.

They also claimed that the duo is availing full support of their families while juggling work and personal commitments.

“It’s going to be a balancing act, even with the strong back-up they both have from family members willing to help with childcare and keeping the household running,” the insider revealed.

They also mentioned, “On the one hand, they do have this incredible life and an almost unlimited range of options for how to live it,” and noted before conclusion, “but on the other hand, it’s definitely weird how infrequently they’re in the same city at the same time, especially when Colin’s day job guarantees he’s got the whole summer off!”