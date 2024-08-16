Photo: Brad Pitt has soft spot for Ben Affleck amid Jennifer Lopez split: Source

Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck are reportedly closer than they seem due to their sobriety struggles.

As fans will be aware, the former husband of Angelina Jolie had struggled with sobriety in the past and the estranged husband of Jennifer Lopez has also tried hard to give up on his decades old habit of drinking. This common motive to maintain sobriety reportedly brought the two A-listed actors close.

Spilling the beans on this matter, an insider also shared with In Touch Weekly, “Brad has a relationship with the Afflecks that goes back years.”

The source continued to explain, “Unlike a lot of Hollywood friendships, [theirs] isn’t built around money or mutual success or even just their mutual struggles with sobriety.”

“It goes both ways: Ben has had a soft spot for Brad for a good 20 years now,” the insider also claimed.

They added, “Brad has even been something of a surrogate big brother to Ben’s brother Casey [Affleck], especially in Brad and Casey’s collaborations on The Assassination of Jesse James as well as the failed Lewis and Clark project for HBO that never saw the light of day [despite extensive shooting],” after which they moved on to another topic.