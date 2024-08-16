Taylor Swift's bestie Abigail Anderson Berard welcomes first baby

Taylor Swift's bestie Abigail Anderson Berard has welcomed her first child with husband Charles "Charlie" Berard.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Abigail shared the exciting news of the arrival of her baby sooner than expected.

Taylor Swift's pal announced the earlier arrival of her baby boy

The new mom posted a black-and-white photo of her newborn son, Bennett, holding her finger.

In a sweet caption, Abigail wrote, "Baby boy decided to join us a few weeks earlier than expected."

"Our hearts are exploding with love. Welcome to the world Bennett, it’s entirely yours," she added.

Swifties flooded the comments section with their love for the baby, referencing the Lover hitmaker's songs.

One wrote, "Your little hand’s wrapped around my finger, and it’s so quiet in the world tonight," lyrics from Swift's track Never Grow Up.

Another shared reference from But Daddy I Love Him, writing, "SHE HAD HIS BABY!!!!"

"Oh my goodness!!! We already love him," the third comment read.

Abigail shared the pregnancy news in late July, posting a photo of herself showcasing her baby bump.

Abigail revealed her pregnancy in July, quoting Taylor Swift’s song 'But Daddy I Love Him'

She quoted Swift's song lyrics in the caption, writing, "I’m having his babyyyy…"

The post earned comment from Swift herself, saying, "When the internet says ‘MOTHER’ I feel like this pic is actually what they mean," showcasing the duo's close bond.