Taylor Swift's bestie Abigail Anderson Berard welcomes first baby

Abigail Anderson Berard announced her pregnancy in July, quoting Taylor Swift's song 'But Daddy I Love Him'

August 16, 2024

Taylor Swift's bestie Abigail Anderson Berard has welcomed her first child with husband Charles "Charlie" Berard.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Abigail shared the exciting news of the arrival of her baby sooner than expected.

The new mom posted a black-and-white photo of her newborn son, Bennett, holding her finger.

In a sweet caption, Abigail wrote, "Baby boy decided to join us a few weeks earlier than expected."

"Our hearts are exploding with love. Welcome to the world Bennett, it’s entirely yours," she added.

Swifties flooded the comments section with their love for the baby, referencing the Lover hitmaker's songs.

One wrote, "Your little hand’s wrapped around my finger, and it’s so quiet in the world tonight," lyrics from Swift's track Never Grow Up.

Another shared reference from But Daddy I Love Him, writing, "SHE HAD HIS BABY!!!!"

"Oh my goodness!!! We already love him," the third comment read.

Abigail shared the pregnancy news in late July, posting a photo of herself showcasing her baby bump.

She quoted Swift's song lyrics in the caption, writing, "I’m having his babyyyy…"

The post earned comment from Swift herself, saying, "When the internet says ‘MOTHER’ I feel like this pic is actually what they mean," showcasing the duo's close bond.

