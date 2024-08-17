 
Geo News

Chrissy Teigen shares heartwarming glimpses of her kids 'last days of summer'

The model shares her four kids with her EGOT-winner husband John Legend

By
Web Desk
|

August 17, 2024

Chrissy Teigen shares heartwarming glimpses of her kids last days of summer
Chrissy Teigen shares heartwarming glimpses of her kids 'last days of summer'

Chrissy Teigen shared an inside look into her children’s last days of summer.

The Cravings cookbook author took to her official Instagram account on Friday to share a series of photos of her kids, enjoying the remaining few moments of summer.

The first photo features Teigen's 19-month-old daughter Esti sliding off a couch while wearing an orange tank top and denim skirt.

Chrissy Teigen shares heartwarming glimpses of her kids last days of summer

The mom of four also posted an adorable snap of 13-months-old Wren sitting on a big flower toy.

Miles was captured submerged in a ball pit, donning a jacket.

The model’s eldest daughter Luna appeared in the last slide holding hands of her baby brother Wren as they enjoyed themselves in a ball pit.

Teigen captioned the post, "Last days of summer over here.”

Earlier this summer, Chrissy Teigen took her eldest kids, son Miles and daughter Luna to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Through one of the photos Teigen shared on her social media from their visit to Olympics, it was revealed that Miles has been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, as he was spotted wearing a diabetic patch.

Sabrina Carpenter drops surprise vinyl edition for 'Short N' Sweet'
Sabrina Carpenter drops surprise vinyl edition for 'Short N' Sweet'
Post Malone reveals how 'F-1 Trillion' gave him 'lifelong friends'
Post Malone reveals how 'F-1 Trillion' gave him 'lifelong friends'
'The Crown' creator Peter Morgan hints at more royal dramas video
'The Crown' creator Peter Morgan hints at more royal dramas
Willie Nelson maintains impressive career with 153rd upcoming album
Willie Nelson maintains impressive career with 153rd upcoming album
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars share insight into making of 'Die With a Smile'
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars share insight into making of 'Die With a Smile'
Andy Cohen unveils 'anatomically correct' wax figure at Madame Tussauds video
Andy Cohen unveils 'anatomically correct' wax figure at Madame Tussauds
Frank Catania answers if Teresa Giudice was asked to leave ‘RHONJ'
Frank Catania answers if Teresa Giudice was asked to leave ‘RHONJ'
Reporter breaks silence on ‘traumatizing' Blake Lively interview: ‘I felt like a failure'
Reporter breaks silence on ‘traumatizing' Blake Lively interview: ‘I felt like a failure'