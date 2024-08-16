Photo: Jennifer Lopez sick to her stomach after Ben Affleck snub: Source

Jennifer Lopez reportedly is unable to comprehend how Ben Affleck is protecting her by ignoring her on the special days.

As fans will be aware, the couple did not celebrate their second anniversary together, and later the Selena actress was also snubbed by the Daredevil star on her 55th birthday.

In the wake of these events, an insider shared with OK! Magazine, "The fact that he bought a new home while she was celebrating her birthday in the Hamptons was really humiliating for her."

They also mentioned about the power couple’s ‘complicated’ relationship dynamic, "Plus, one day he has his ring on, and the next day it’s off — it’s like he’s gaslighting her."

"The way Ben ignored their anniversary, then her birthday, while having the tenacity to claim he’s protecting her somehow … it was shocking," the insider continued

"It makes J.Lo sick to her stomach. People in their circle are wondering how it’s gotten to this point and become so toxic," they concluded.

This news comes amid Jennifer Lopez seemingly made an attempt to reconcile with Ben Affleck with a low-key birthday visit to Ben’ rental home in Brentwood on Thursday, Daily Mail reported.