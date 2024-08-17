Marilyn Manson keeps up with musical comebacks as he releases new song

Marilyn Manson just made another one of his “sweet dreams” come true!

The iconic rock star released yet another fascinating single, also to be counted as one of his comeback tracks, titled, Raise The Red Flag. It is also accompanied by an official music video, with Bill Yukich as the director.

Manson has been on a music hiatus for some time however broke his silence earlier this month when he launched the song, As Sick As The Secrets Within’, marking his first music track in four years.

Also accompanied by Yukich directed visuals, the song gained over 1 Million views in its debut weekend and as of now, has 2.6 Million streams globally across all Digital Service Platforms.

For the unversed, Manson’s break from music came when his previous record label, manager and talent agency dropped him back in 2021.

The reason behind this decision was the legendary musician had been drowned under sexual assault allegations by more than a dozen women, including his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood, all of the claims that the Tainted Love crooner denied.

Marilyn Manson is currently on his America tour and would be returning to Europe in February of 2025.