Mariah Carey revives old feud, finds 'pleasure' in Jennifer Lopez downfall

Mariah Carey is reportedly taking pleasure from Jennifer Lopez's recent tour cancellation and ongoing marital drama.



"Excited" about her upcoming Vegas comeback, Carey sees Lopez's tour cancellation as a form of "Karma," according to In Touch.

Insiders recently told the outlet that Carey views Lopez' issues with Ben Affleck as consequences of her perceived arrogance.

The Grammy-winner is "looking forward to proving she’s still at the top of the game when it comes to putting on a show and bringing in ticket sales," according to source.

They added, "she’s extra excited to show that she’s still got it after J. Lo had to go and cancel her concert tour."

An informant also shared that Carey has been following ongoing the Atlas star's drama "closely" and "took a lot of pleasure in seeing her fall on her face."

"She believes it's karma biting her in the butt because she's not as talented as she thinks and way too arrogant."

The feud between the duo dates back to 1999, when Lopez began collaborating with Carey's ex-husband, Tommy Mottola. It was heightened in 2008 interview by Carey’s dismissive remark about Lopez.

"For J. Lo it's a huge big kick in the teeth to Mariah making all these huge concert plans, especially because she knows how much she’s been trash talking her and laughing about her divorce to boot," source said.

"Now she’s going to have to suffer the indignity of seeing Mariah take the stage. But J. Lo isn’t giving up, she’s hoping to pick herself up and get the tour back on track once all this mess dies down."