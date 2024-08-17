Christina Hall corners Josh Hall amid 'The Flip Off' promo

Christina Hall is said to be busy while promoting her HGTV show The Flip Off with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his new wife Heather El Moussa, while leaving her estranged husband, Josh Hall behind.



While taking to social media, the three of them uploaded a joint promo clip that showcased the two women, Christina and Heather, twinning and coordinating in their white tennis skirts and fitted long-sleeved shirts.

During the scene, they approached a counter at a pink-themed cafe and perused the menu and that's when Tarek enters recommend a beverage called the Blonde Hippie while adding a punchline, “And trust me, I have good taste.”

It is worth mentioning that this came after Christina and Josh filed for divorce on back-to-back days in July, while throwing their couple-versus-couple themed show into disarray.

Furthermore, the forthcoming house flipping competition series has continued filming with Christina, Tarek, and Heather.

As per Daily Mail, HGTV has not yet released any statement on the status of the show since Josh and Christina's breakup as Josh was originally in a series of ads for the show, including the announcement in May.

Additionally, the teasers revealed complex relationships between the four stars, while shedding light on the previous feud amongst Christina and Heather.

As per HGTV’s website, the premise of the show was about these four people will come as two teams and compete to see who can find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain.