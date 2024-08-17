Jennifer Garner marks 24 years with her twin-like stunt double

August 17, 2024
Jennifer Garner celebrated her collaboration with stunt double Shauna Duggins.
Garner and Duggins have worked together for 24 years.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress shared a video showcasing their throwback moments in matching costumes.
The video highlighted their long-standing partnership and striking resemblance.
Among the highlights are their roles in Alias, Catch and Release, and Peppermint.
It also includes scenes from their most recent work together on Deadpool & Wolverine, where Duggins performed the most challenging stunts for Garner’s character, Elektra.
"24 years together and @shaunaduggins and I are a package deal," Garner wrote in the caption,
She added, "(P.S. how we have zero pictures together as Elektra before @deadpoolmovie is beyond me— but we were there!)"
Fans expressed their admiration and praised the striking resemblance between the two in comments section.
One wrote, " wow, you two really look alike!"
Another commented, "Omg ALIAS all the way! I remember that pink argyle sweater episode!"
"This is TOO amazing. The TWO of you!" the third comment read.
This sweet tribute comes just a day after Garner attended her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s 52nd birthday party.