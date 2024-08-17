 
Jennifer Garner marks 24 years with her twin-like stunt double

Jennifer Garner and stunt double Shauna Duggins recently teamed up for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Jennifer Garner celebrated her collaboration with stunt double Shauna Duggins.

Garner and Duggins have worked together for 24 years.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress shared a video showcasing their throwback moments in matching costumes.

The video highlighted their long-standing partnership and striking resemblance.

Among the highlights are their roles in Alias, Catch and Release, and Peppermint.

It also includes scenes from their most recent work together on Deadpool & Wolverine, where Duggins performed the most challenging stunts for Garner’s character, Elektra.

"24 years together and @shaunaduggins and I are a package deal," Garner wrote in the caption,

She added, "(P.S. how we have zero pictures together as Elektra before @deadpoolmovie is beyond me— but we were there!)"

Fans expressed their admiration and praised the striking resemblance between the two in comments section.

One wrote, " wow, you two really look alike!"

Another commented, "Omg ALIAS all the way! I remember that pink argyle sweater episode!"

"This is TOO amazing. The TWO of you!" the third comment read.

This sweet tribute comes just a day after Garner attended her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s 52nd birthday party.

