Katie Price lands in another trouble after London arrest

Katie Price’s recent arrest "has affected her overall reputation," as per PR professionals.

Thomas Mustac told The Mirror that the former glamor model's legal woes are "damaging" her lifestyle brand, Katie.

“Katie Price has recently been in the spotlight, attracting much attention from the media. This increased visibility can have effects from a public relations standpoint,” Thomas told the outlet.



He continued, "On the one hand, it can boost her image. Attract followers or reconnect with existing fans. However, negative news, such as legal troubles or financial issues, can harm her brand and overshadow the positive aspects of her public image.”

"How these events impact her overall reputation will depend mainly on how she and her team handle the situation moving forward and their strategies to minimize damage or make the most of the spotlight,” Thomas shared.

“This highlights the importance of communication and crisis management in dealing with situations like this, showing how PR professionals must carefully balance both positive and negative media coverage," PR professional concluded.

For those unversed, the 46-year-old was detained by police at Heathrow Airport after skipping a court appearance regarding her bankruptcy. The mother of five was going to Turkey for more cosmetic surgery.