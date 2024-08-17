Jonathan Bailey returns in 'Bridgerton' season 4 to 'support' youngsters

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has officially confirmed his return in the upcoming fourth season.

Bailey, who is famed for his role of Anthony Bridgerton in the series, shared the news during on Good Morning America.

The Young Messiah actor expressed his excitement about reprising his role.

He said, "I have a couple of weeks etched out in my schedule for returning," adding, "I look forward to reading the scripts."

Bailey revealed that his character will continue to play a significant role in the series, offering guidance and support to his younger brother, Benedict Bridgerton.

"The thing about Bridgerton, which is so brilliant, is that there's so many different ways you can fall in love as humans and that's what this show will explore. Obviously being the older brother, I'm going to be there to support the youngsters as we go," he said.

He also expressed his enthusiasm for Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, as the new central character, saying, "He's the beating heart of the family. Luke Thompson is going to be stunning."