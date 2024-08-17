Post Malone makes country music debut with anticipated album 'F-1 Trillion'

Post Malone just made his much-anticipated county music debut!

As his album, F-1 Trillion was released, there might just be no stone that Post Malone left unturned as he stepped into the genre, a shift from his usual hip hop, pop, R&B, and trap-oriented music.

Along with capturing the charm of Nashville in the visuals of his album, a question every country music fan would ask is who isn’t on his album for a collaborative track.

From legends like Hank William Jr. and Dolly Parton, veteran musicians like Blake Shelton and Tim McGraw, chart-toppers like Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen to experts like Bill Strings and Chris Stapelton as well as successful new-comers Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson, every name is on the album!

Upon the release of the album the Rockstar hit-maker took to his official Instagram to express his gratitude to everyone who worked on F-1 Trillion.

“Thank you to everyone involved in the making of this project. I am so honored to have worked with some of my favorite artists, writers, and friends…” he wrote.

Post Malone further expressed, “I have had the time of my life making this record, it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and I’m so excited for the opportunity to make it.”