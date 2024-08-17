 
Timothee Chalamet competing with Leonardo Di Caprio: Source

Leonardo Di Caprio is reportedly Timothee Chalamet's mentor

Web Desk
August 17, 2024

Timothee Chalamet is reportedly following in Leonardo Di Caprio’s footsteps to make his mark in Hollywood.

As fans will be aware, the boyfriend of Kylie Jenner has a deep admiration for the Titanic veteran.

Speaking of their bond, an insider shared with Life & Style, “Timmy is open about his admiration for Leo and even about the times he has directly sought Leo’s advice.”

However, they mentioned, “But there’s definitely a double-edged sword to this kind of obsession he has to be aware of.”

“Leo has devoted his entire adult life to being a certain kind of movie star,” the sourced noted and added, “carefully picking projects and cultivating a global fan base.”

“It can be a very lonely life at the top and it’s obviously kept Leo from starting a family of his own or even having much of a personal life outside of his lavish vacations and his environmental work,” they continued.

In addition to this, the source claimed that Timothee’s number one priority is to become a much more celebrated actor than Leonardo Di Caprio.

“I can tell you,his number one priority is to build a career that’s even bigger than Leo’s – by any means necessary,” the source remarked in conclusion. 

