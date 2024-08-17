Jonathan Bailey reveals line from 'Fellow Travelers' began charity campaign

Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer star in 'Fellow Travelers'

Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer are promoting their show Fellow Travelers by drinking a glass of milk!

Bailey and Bomer attended the SAG Screening Event held at The Whitby Hotel on Friday (August 16) in New York City.

The duo are in the city to promote Fellow Travelers and their 2024 Emmy Awards nominations. So, they’re attending events and doing interviews.

During their SAG event appearance, the duo were seen drinking glasses of milk and posing for pictures while doing so. The act was a reference to Matt’s line in the show, “Shut up and drink your milk,” which he says to Bailey’s character.

Bailey showed his creativity with the line and turned it into a t-shirt for a charity campaign with The Shameless Fund.

In a new interview, he dished how the T-shirt campaign came to be.

“I went to present an award for Matt at the [Human Rights Campaign] in Washington, and being in the room with people who were just so galvanized — it was my first American gala, and I was infected by the energy. I had this idea of a T-shirt, and it occurred to me that it should be about the spilling of the milk,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“ ‘Shut up and drink your milk.’ It feels to me like an incredibly political line, somehow,” he added.