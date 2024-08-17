Prince Harry deviates from ‘royal behaviour' during Columbia trip with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently enjoyed a dance performance during their trip to Columbia.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began the first day of their visit by meeting Vice President Francia Marquez and her husband, Rafael Yerney Pinillo.

The duo then visited a children's school, the Colegio Cultura Popular, in Bogota. Later, the Sussexes tapped their feet along to the music as they watched a group dance outside Delia Zapata National Centre for the Arts.

Body language expert Judi James says that Harry showed signs of awkwardness and nervousness during the show.

"Despite his life-long induction into royal behaviour it was Meghan who managed to sustain a perfect royal smile at this performance while Harry's expressions and body language fluctuated," she told The Mirror.

She continued: “At times he was actively laughing and chatting using animated gesticulation but there were also 'flash' moments like this when his smile dropped and his facial expression looked almost dour in comparison to his wife's."

"When he sat watching there was a lot of pulling and fiddling with his clothes and some foot-shuffling to suggest awkwardness or anxiety while Meghan beside him adopted an elegant pose that didn't waver," she added.