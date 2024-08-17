 
Geo News

Prince Harry deviates from ‘royal behaviour' during Columbia trip with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a dance performance during trip to Columbia

By
Web Desk
|

August 17, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently enjoyed a dance performance during their trip to Columbia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began the first day of their visit by meeting Vice President Francia Marquez and her husband, Rafael Yerney Pinillo.

The duo then visited a children's school, the Colegio Cultura Popular, in Bogota. Later, the Sussexes tapped their feet along to the music as they watched a group dance outside Delia Zapata National Centre for the Arts.

Body language expert Judi James says that Harry showed signs of awkwardness and nervousness during the show.

"Despite his life-long induction into royal behaviour it was Meghan who managed to sustain a perfect royal smile at this performance while Harry's expressions and body language fluctuated," she told The Mirror.

She continued: “At times he was actively laughing and chatting using animated gesticulation but there were also 'flash' moments like this when his smile dropped and his facial expression looked almost dour in comparison to his wife's."

"When he sat watching there was a lot of pulling and fiddling with his clothes and some foot-shuffling to suggest awkwardness or anxiety while Meghan beside him adopted an elegant pose that didn't waver," she added.

Britney Spears frightens Justin Timberlake, Sam Asghari with biopic: Source
Britney Spears frightens Justin Timberlake, Sam Asghari with biopic: Source
Timothee Chalamet more focused on THIS amid Kylie Jenner romance: Report
Timothee Chalamet more focused on THIS amid Kylie Jenner romance: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new project applauded by expert video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new project applauded by expert
Ben Affleck respectful towards Jennifer Lopez as divorce looms: Source
Ben Affleck respectful towards Jennifer Lopez as divorce looms: Source
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send message to Royal family with PDA filled moments
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send message to Royal family with PDA filled moments
Taylor Swift's father wins hearts with sweet gesture during her Wembley concert video
Taylor Swift's father wins hearts with sweet gesture during her Wembley concert
Freddie Prinze Jr. teases reunion with 'She's All That' costar Rachael Leigh Cook
Freddie Prinze Jr. teases reunion with 'She's All That' costar Rachael Leigh Cook
Madonna 'obsessed' with Britney Spears social media posts: Report
Madonna 'obsessed' with Britney Spears social media posts: Report