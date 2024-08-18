Meghan Markle to bring 10-year crisis to Royal Family ?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unpredictable statements about their life in the Royal Family could be a threat to the survival of the monarchy.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who spoke about their traumatising experiences in the UK with Netflix and Oprah Winfrey, sent shockwaves to the world.

Royal expert Victoria Murphy told The Sun: "I would never have seen that happening when they were first engaged.

"When Harry would say things, for example when they issued the statement at the end of their South Africa tour, that was a huge deal because they were speaking in really strong terms about how they felt.

She added: "At the time that was big because we hadn't heard that insight.

"But when you look into everything now, for instance in the books, I would never ever have predicted that,” adds Ms Murphy.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.