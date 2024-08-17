 
Geo News

Megan Fox helped Machine Gun Kelly amid psychological withdrawals: Source

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly rekindled romance after calling off their engagement

By
Web Desk
|

August 17, 2024

Photo: Megan Fox helped Machine Gun Kelly amid psychological withdrawals: Source
Photo: Megan Fox helped Machine Gun Kelly amid psychological withdrawals: Source

Megan Fox was reportedly instrumental in protecting Machine Gun Kelly from his demons.

Spilling the beans on the time when the couple was going through a rough patch, an insider recently shared with In Touch Weekly, “She wasn’t going to stay with him.”

They continued to mention, “Not after the way he was acting, destroying guitars, smashing glasses on his head and raging at anyone who got in his way.”

Elaborating further on the musician’s journey to sobriety, the confidante added, “He was headed for disaster until he made up his mind to change.”

Wrapping up the chat, an insider disclosed through Megan’s support Machine Gun Kelly, originally named Colson Baker, “Megan has been extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with getting off drugs.”

It is pertinent to mention that at the time Megan released her collection of poems titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, and it was speculated that she referred to MGK when she mentioned a “32-year-old narcissist” who is her “true love, twin flame” pretending to have good intentions.

Sandra Bullock rejects acting career for THIS gig: Source
Sandra Bullock rejects acting career for THIS gig: Source
King Charles furious over Harry and Meghan's 'breach of agreement'
King Charles furious over Harry and Meghan's 'breach of agreement'
Prince Harry sets date for UK return after concluding tour with ‘Queen' Meghan video
Prince Harry sets date for UK return after concluding tour with ‘Queen' Meghan
Why Ben Affleck keeps his ring on amid split rumours
Why Ben Affleck keeps his ring on amid split rumours
Matthew Perry's assistant's culpability in actor's death case revealed
Matthew Perry's assistant's culpability in actor's death case revealed
Taylor Swift hints at major surprise for fans amid Eras tour
Taylor Swift hints at major surprise for fans amid Eras tour
Britney Spears frightens Justin Timberlake, Sam Asghari with biopic: Source
Britney Spears frightens Justin Timberlake, Sam Asghari with biopic: Source
Prince Harry deviates from ‘royal behaviour' during Columbia trip with Meghan Markle video
Prince Harry deviates from ‘royal behaviour' during Columbia trip with Meghan Markle