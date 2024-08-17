Photo: Megan Fox helped Machine Gun Kelly amid psychological withdrawals: Source

Megan Fox was reportedly instrumental in protecting Machine Gun Kelly from his demons.

Spilling the beans on the time when the couple was going through a rough patch, an insider recently shared with In Touch Weekly, “She wasn’t going to stay with him.”

They continued to mention, “Not after the way he was acting, destroying guitars, smashing glasses on his head and raging at anyone who got in his way.”

Elaborating further on the musician’s journey to sobriety, the confidante added, “He was headed for disaster until he made up his mind to change.”

Wrapping up the chat, an insider disclosed through Megan’s support Machine Gun Kelly, originally named Colson Baker, “Megan has been extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with getting off drugs.”

It is pertinent to mention that at the time Megan released her collection of poems titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, and it was speculated that she referred to MGK when she mentioned a “32-year-old narcissist” who is her “true love, twin flame” pretending to have good intentions.