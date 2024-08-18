 
Meghan Markle uses ‘one word' to demand attention from Prince Harry: Read

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke about displaying public affection in Columbia

August 18, 2024

Meghan Markle seemingly commanded Prince Harry to show her affection during their days in Columbia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were invited to Bogotá by Vice President Francia Marquez, engaged in an uneasy conversation during a breakfast meeting with the leader.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling has now revealed what Meghan had discreetly told Harry.

Ms Hickling tells the Mirror: "Hand", before Harry replied: "Here you go."

This comes a day after Harry was spotted anxious alongside Meghan Markle, reveals body language expert Judi James.

She said: "Harry walks ahead in less of a performative mode. He forms a polite smile but his expression is a little more tempered and complex. His eye expression looks almost wary which could be natural given that he is a royal without the kind of protocols and even safety nets the Firm will have when they are on proper royal tours."

