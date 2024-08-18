Elizabeth Debicki gets honest about 'The Crown' ending

Elizabeth Debicki is making it clear The Crown ended on a good note and there is no need to ever continue it.



During an interview with People, the 33-year-old shared her thoughts about exploring the story of the royals further in follow-up seasons.

"I think it ended in the right place, really," she said. "I think it respected its own cycle in a way."

"It always kind of knew where it was going, and then I think there was a sense from the writing from [creator] Peter [Morgan] as well, that it understood its own end in a way. It's very delicate, I think," the British star who portrayed Princess Diana added.

She noted, "He did an amazing job wrapping up such an enormous journey. I don't really like the word journey, but it was a big journey for people to go on."

"When you commit to watching six seasons of a show, you need it to end properly."

Further, Elizabeth said on the season six ending, "I thought it was very respectful, and I know that the depth and degree of conversation around how to end the series was immense, and I thought it was really kind of delicate and intricately done."

"I think everybody's performance in this season is really kind of magnificent. I know I'm biased because it's my show, but I think everyone did really incredible work."