Elizabeth Debicki gets honest about 'The Crown' ending

Elizabeth Debicki leaves no doubt whether 'The Crown' must continue or not

August 18, 2024

Elizabeth Debicki is making it clear The Crown ended on a good note and there is no need to ever continue it.

During an interview with People, the 33-year-old shared her thoughts about exploring the story of the royals further in follow-up seasons.

"I think it ended in the right place, really," she said. "I think it respected its own cycle in a way."

"It always kind of knew where it was going, and then I think there was a sense from the writing from [creator] Peter [Morgan] as well, that it understood its own end in a way. It's very delicate, I think," the British star who portrayed Princess Diana added.

She noted, "He did an amazing job wrapping up such an enormous journey. I don't really like the word journey, but it was a big journey for people to go on."

"When you commit to watching six seasons of a show, you need it to end properly."

Further, Elizabeth said on the season six ending, "I thought it was very respectful, and I know that the depth and degree of conversation around how to end the series was immense, and I thought it was really kind of delicate and intricately done."

"I think everybody's performance in this season is really kind of magnificent. I know I'm biased because it's my show, but I think everyone did really incredible work."

