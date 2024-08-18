Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join traditional drum lesson in Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, alongwith Vice President Márquez paid a visit to Escuela Tambores de Cabildo, a drum school located on the beach of La Boquilla, Cartagena.



This exceptional school, dedicated to preserving cultural traditions and instilling pride among young students, offers a range of programs that go beyond drumming.

According to details, the school provides a unique blend of music education, social support, and community engagement.

Prince Harry and Meghan were greeted by the booming sounds of drums and the school’s founder Rafael Ramos upon their arrival.

After the opening performance, they and the Vice President listened to local community members that included children, teenagers, parents, and elders, about the importance of preserving the culture of Cartagena.

The couple, alongside Francia and her partner, joined a drum lesson led by local students.

The session was followed by a performance from the community that moved both the Vice President and The Duchess of Sussex to their feet.

The vibrant rhythms, heartfelt stories, and deep sense of community showcased the school’s vital role in celebrating and preserving Cartagena’s rich Afro-Colombian heritage.