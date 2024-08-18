Taylor Swift disappoints fans with no Post Malone at Wembley show

Taylor Swift fans, affectionately referred to as Swifties, were left disappointed during her third show at Wembley Stadium.

Despite ongoing rumors that Post Malone would join Swift on stage on Saturday, the rapper was a no-show.

The speculation began when fans noticed a typewriter symbol on promotional posters for the concert, which they believed referenced their collaboration on the music video for Fortnight.

Adding fuel to the fire, just before the concert, the Lover hitmaker shared a photo with Malone on her Instagram Story.

Swift praised the rapper's newly released album F-1 Trillion, writing, "Was lucky enough to hear this amazing music on the set of the ‘Fortnight’ video when Austin played it for me."

She continued, "It’s incredible how versatile his artistry is," adding, "And [he’s] just the most down-to-earth guy alive," in the caption.

However, when the Grammy-winner performed Fortnight during her show, Malone was notably absent, leaving fans disappointed.

It is worth mentioning that in previous shows, Swift had brought out special guests like Ed Sheeran, who performed with her during a Wembley show.

Even with Malone's absence, the Blank Space crooner's performance of Fortnight was a hit.