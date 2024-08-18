Kate Middleton gives health update with new public appearance

Princess Kate has seemingly updated royal fans about her positive recovery as she joined Prince William and her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at a Nerf gun party in Norfolk.

According to Daily Mail, the Wales family has a fun day out amid Catherine's battle with cancer.

The Norfolk Nerf Parties head Georgina Barron told the above-mentioned publication that it was an honour to host the Prince and Princess of Wales with their children during the summer holidays.

She said, "I was called to the production team's office and told that a very special VIP family had requested to play Nerf wars."

Georgina added, "The Princess of Wales grabbed a Nerf gun, ran around, and played stuck in the mud with her children," hinting that the future Queen's chemotherapy has been going well.

Speaking of the cheeky little royal, she added, "Prince Louis was shouting with glee, ‘Come on, Nerf or nothing. Let's do this!' I'm still in awe of what a memorable experience we had."

It is important to mention that Kate Middleton released a video message on her official social media accounts, revealing her cancer diagnosis in March.

On July 14, the mother-of-three issued an emotional health update message and penned, "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days."