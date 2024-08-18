 
Kate Middleton ignites Meghan Markle feud with major decision

Meghan Markle receives sad news from UK during her headline-making Colombia tour

Web Desk
August 18, 2024

Princess Kate still seems to have ongoing issues with Meghan Markle as the future Queen of England prepares to take a significant step, which could reignite her feud with the Duchess.

For those unfamiliar, there are reports that Catherine and Prince William may relocate due to Prince Andrew's refusal to vacate the Royal Lodge.

Notably, sources revealed that King Charles might evict his brother from the royal residence to make a place for his beloved daughter-in-law and the future King of England. 

However, in the meantime, the royal couple has been tipped to change their residence and shift to Frogmore Cottage, which was Meghan and Prince Harry's royal house before their exit.

Discussing the latest update, GB News host Anne Diamond claimed that Princess Kate will never reside in a place "redesigned by Meghan."

She said, "It's a huge place. But if it was redone by Meghan and Harry, I can't imagine Kate wanting to move into a place that was designed and redone by Meghan and not William either."

The journalist added, "Because other stories around today are saying that William has made it very clear to his friends that when his time comes for his coronation, he will not be inviting Harry."

