Drake Bell addresses rumours of ‘Drake & Josh' reunion

Drake Bell has shared an exciting news about reunion of Drake & Josh, a famous sitcom on Nickelodeon.



While talking about the potential reunion on The Patriot-News, the 38-year-old actor revealed he and his former onscreen step-brother Josh Peck have in fact talked about a possible follow-up to their old hit teen sitcom.

“I would love to. We've talked about it. But I also didn't want to do it when everyone was doing the reboots. It's like, ‘Okay, of course, let's do a reboot because everyone’s doing reboots,’” Bell told the publication.

He continued, "If we're going to do something, it should be more special. Let's hit ‘em with a bang, instead of, oh, another reboot.’”

Bell also revealed one of the ideas he and Peck discussed was that their reunion would follow a buddy comedy format that takes place 20 years after the original, where they play different versions of the old Drake and Josh.

He added, “I think, luckily for us, it's our names, so we can still play Drake and Josh. But I think it'd be funnier if we go on to doing other buddy comedies, you know. Something that is kind of a surprise, a little different. It would be more interesting.”

The original sitcom ran from 2004 to 2007 for four seasons on Nickelodeon.