Paramore steps in to aid ailing fan at Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' show

Taylor Swift’s supporting act, the band Paramore, tackled a medical emergency!

During Saturday’s performance at Wembley Stadium for the Eras Tour, headlined by the Blank Space crooner, the rock band stopped their performance after noticing a fan needing help.

As they performed the track, The Only Exception, the band’s front-woman, Hayley Williams pointed out the spectator in need of medical attention and addressed her band saying, "We need to pause."

Speaking to audience, Hayley then asked, "Is everyone okay?" and despite there being thousands of people, the stadium fell silent, after which the 35-year-old stated, "Sorry, let’s make sure they’re alright before we pick up where we left off."

"Wow, it’s pretty quiet in here now, Wembley,” the singer said as she tried to break the ice and perform for the thousands of people gathered at the iconic London venue as Taylor Swift later took the stage to perform her third August concert for the Eras Tour, in the stadium.

Hayley from Paramore also delighted the crowd by giving a shout out to Robert Pattinson, who she called “Mr. Waterhouse” as a nod to Suki Waterhouse, his fiancée, who performed the opening for Saturday night’s show.