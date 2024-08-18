 
Travis Kelce shows support for Taylor Swift's dancer after he fell onstage

Travis Kelce did a cameo with Taylor Swift’s dancer Kameron Saunders

August 18, 2024

Travis Kelce is appreciating Taylor Swift’s dance crew member Kameron Saunders after he fell on the stage.

The dancer recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself falling on stage during one of Taylor’s London shows.

In the video, Saunders can be seen walking next to the Karma hitmaker, holding a large white fan. During a turn, he slips and falls sideways, but avoids tripping the singer.

Posting the clip, he referenced a TitTok trend and joked his fall was “Demure.”

He wrote: “You see how I didn’t trip boss lady when I ate s--- last night?… Veryyyy MINDFUL veryyyy Demure (laugh emojis).”

In the caption, he also appreciated Swifties for their kind comments, writing, “I saw all of your kind, ‘he’s such a professional. Jumped right back into the choreography’ comments. I’m fine. Promise. (laugh emojis)”

"Just a bit of an ego check falling in front of 92,000 people! BUT this deserved a laugh. Enjoy! #Mindful.”

Taylor’s beau Travis joined the fans in liking the post. The NFL hunk has also met Saunders and appeared on the stage with him for a cameo on June 23 at Wembley stadium.

